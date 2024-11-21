Apple TV unveils first look at Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in ‘Dope Thief’

Apple TV+ has released a first look at its upcoming crime drama Dope Thief, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, ahead of its global premiere on March 14, 2025. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s novel Dope Thief, the eight-episode series follows Ray (Henry) and Manny Cespedes (Moura), two childhood friends from Philadelphia who once served time together in juvenile detention.

The duo poses as DEA agents to rob a rural home, only to inadvertently uncover a massive narcotics smuggling network operating along the Eastern seaboard. Their seemingly simple heist quickly spirals into a dangerous game of survival.

From Ridley Scott and Peter Craig, and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, #DopeThief – an 8 part crime saga – explores the darkest corners of the Philadelphia drug trade.



The series also stars Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, and Ving Rhames. Moura, known for his role in Narcos, stepped in to play Manny after Michael Mando exited the project.

Dope Thief was created by Peter Craig, making his television debut after penning films like The Batman and The Town. The series is executive produced by Craig, Henry, and Ridley Scott, with Scott directing the first episode under his Scott Free banner.

The first two episodes will debut on March 14, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday through April 25.