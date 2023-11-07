Apple TV sets first original ‘Peanuts’ feature film

November 07, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Apple, which holds the rights to the late Charles M Schulz’s Peanuts catalog, has announced its first original animated feature film from the banners Wildbrain Studios and Peanuts Worldwide. The computer-generated film from Apple TV+ will be about Snoopy and Charlie Brown as they and the Peanuts gang go on a journey to the big city.

Snoopy and Charlie Brown's next epic adventure? The Big City.



A new Peanuts feature film from WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide is coming to Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/YtjacAMFWx — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 6, 2023

The project is slated to go on floors in 2024, and it will be directed by two-time Annie Award nominee Steve Martino (Horton Hears a Who!, Ice Age: Continental Drift), while Karey Kirkpatrick is the co-writer. The film will be written on the original story from co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano.

ALSO READ:Apple to roll out Snoopy, Peanuts cartoon series

In a statement from Apple’s head of children’s programming, Tara Sorensen said, “We can’t wait for everyone to experience this heart-warming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang in the big city.” “It is so special to carry on my father’s legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan and his writing partner Neil,” Craig Schulz said in his own statement.