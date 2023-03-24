Apple TV+ releases trailer of ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’, documentary to release next month

March 24, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker, the new two-part documentary event from Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney will premiere on April 7, 2023. The docuseries explores every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning the Wimbledon Championships at the age of just 17, going on to win 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, as well as his high-profile, sometimes tumultuous personal life.

The filmmakers had special access to Becker for more than three years, until late April 2022, when he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker features a series of personal interviews with Becker, including an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing, alongside members of his immediate family and tennis stars, including John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

Written and directed by Alex Gibney, the series is a co-production between John Battsek’s Ventureland and Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, in association with Lorton Entertainment.