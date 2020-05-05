Apple TV Plus new arrivals in May, free content, and full list of what’s streaming

Streaming platform Apple TV+ has announced the launch of two new shows in May: British comedy series Trying and animated musical comedy Central Perk.

The two are the first to debut from a long list of exciting arrivals mooted on the platform soon, such as Little America, an anthology series about immigrants migrating to the United States from the The Big Sick duo of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon; On the Rocks which is the reunion of Lost in Translation‘s director Sophia Coppola and star Bill Murray, as well as Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul and others in a series about true crime podcasts.

New shows to be released in May

Trying (Launched May 1)

A still from ‘Trying’

The new British comedy series about a thirty-something couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down and find someone to love, written by Andy Wolton and directed by Jim O’Hanlon (“Catastrophe,” “The Punisher,” ”A Touch Of Cloth”).

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

Central Park (Launches May 29)

The new animated musical comedy series from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith. The series is set to premiere with three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 29. Following the premiere, new episodes will debut weekly on the streaming service.

“Central Park” follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Free content avaialable for a limited period of time

A still from ‘Little America’

The platform has also enabled free streaming of some Apple TV Plus original shows, as well as movies for a limited period of time as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers get free access to other premium shows and movies from HBO and EPIX as well. The free content includes The Elephant Queen, Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Ghostwriter and animated series Snoopy in Space.

Here is the full list of Apple TV+ shows and movies available now

A still from ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show — Season 1 (10 episodes)

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet — Season 1 (9 episodes)

Beastie Boys Story (documentary)

Defending Jacob — Season 1 (ongoing)

Helpsters Help You — Episode 1

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock Rock On! — Episode 1

Home — Season 1 (9 episodes)

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Amazing Stories — 5 episodes

Home Before Dark — Season 1 (10 episodes)

Oprah Talks COVID-19 — 10 episodes

Little America — Season 1 (8 episodes)

Servant — Season 1 (10 episodes)

Oprah’s Book Club — 4 episodes

The Elephant Queen (documentary)

Hala (film)

Snoopy in Space — Season 1 (12 episodes)

The Banker (film)

Visible: Out on Television — Season 1 (10 episodes)

See — Season 1 (8 episodes)

For All Mankind— Season 1 (10 episodes)

Dickinson — Season 1 (10 episodes)

Truth be Told — Season 1 (8 episodes)

Ghostwriter — Season 1 (7 episodes)

Helpsters — 13 episodes