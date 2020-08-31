Apple TV Plus new arrivals: docu-series on wildlife, community empowerment and travel

Apple TV + audiences can look forward to a line-up of docu-series featuring the talents of Sofia Coppola, Ewan McGregor, Olivia Colman, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.

Streaming platform Apple TV+ has groundswell of new content lined up for the autumn and holiday seasons from September till December 2020, including a line-up of docu-series from around the world across subjects of wildlife, children empowerment and travel.

Long Way Up

Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, Long Way Up reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date.

The series uses cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

Premieres September 18

Tehran

A new espionage thriller from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder that tells the utterly thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

Still from ‘Tehran’ | Photo Credit: Apple Inc

Premieres September 25

On The Rocks

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Still from ‘On The Rocks’ | Photo Credit: Apple Inc

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation.

As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

Premieres in theatres and on Apple TV+ this October

Tiny World

Aptly narrated by Ant-Man aka Paul Rudd, Tiny World takes a unique perspective on the natural world, exploring the ingenuity and resilience of the smallest animals on the planet.

Still from ‘Tiny World’ | Photo Credit: Apple Inc

Brand new camera technology allows us, for the very first time, to see the world through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive.

Premieres October 2,

Becoming You

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman narrates Becoming You, a global child development series that explores how the first 2000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old.

Still from ‘Becoming You’ | Photo Credit: Apple Inc

It underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.

Premieres November 13.

Earth At Night In Color

This landmark natural history series narrated by Thor actor Tom Hiddleston, Earth At Night In Color uses next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals, in colour, for the first time ever.

Still from ‘Earth At Night in Color’ | Photo Credit: Apple Inc

Filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, this pioneering series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never before seen behaviours.

Premieres December 4.