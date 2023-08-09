Apple TV Plus drops the trailer of parenthood drama ‘The Changeling’

August 09, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for The Changeling, an upcoming eight-part drama starring and executive-produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield. The Changeling will make its global debut with the first three episodes on September 8 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 13.

Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. It is a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed, read the official description of the series. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel, and the pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas. The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna.