Apple TV+ lands new documentary with Lionel Messi

August 14, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Apple TV+ announced a six-part documentary from SMUGGLER Entertainment that features exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, the legendary footballer, as he makes his debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer. After over twenty record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi recently made a landmark decision by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF.

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can watch Messi take the pitch with Inter Miami CF on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.

This series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Messi attempts to lead his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. The official description reads, “From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America.”

“I couldn’t be happier coming to Miami and joining such an amazing group of people and organization,” said Messi.

The currently untitled documentary event is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (Free Solo, Jane), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (Free Solo, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins (The Circus, 24/7). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment in association with Major League Soccer.

The newly announced docuseries joins the previously announced documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, tracking the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his sensational career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history.