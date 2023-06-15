ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ greenlights Rebecca Ferguson's 'Silo' for season two

June 15, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The series, which made its debut on May 5, is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, and created by Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner

PTI

Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Silo’

Rebecca Ferguson-starrer "Silo" has been renewed for a second season by streamer Apple TV+.

It is created by Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner.

"Silo" presents the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Ferguson essays the role of Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement.

"As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two," he added.

"Silo" also features Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins. The show is produced by AMC Studios.

