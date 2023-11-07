ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ drops trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s ‘The Family Plan’

November 07, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

‘The Family Plan’ stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan in lead roles, and the action comedy is directed by Simon Cellan Jones

The Hindu Bureau

Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Family Plan’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV/YouTube

Apple Original Films has dropped the trailer of the upcoming action comedy The Family Plan. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. The Family Plan will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 15.

ALSO READ
Mel Gibson to direct suspense film ‘Flight Risk'; Mark Wahlberg to play the lead

Mark Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. Decades ago, he was an elite government assassin. When enemies of the past come back to him, Dan is determined to protect his family as he takes his wife and children to an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Michelle Monaghan plays the character of Dan Morgan’s wife.

The Family Plan is directed by Simon Cellan Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are the producers under the banner Skydance, along with Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US