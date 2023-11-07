HamberMenu
Apple TV+ drops trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s ‘The Family Plan’

‘The Family Plan’ stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan in lead roles, and the action comedy is directed by Simon Cellan Jones

November 07, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Family Plan’

Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Family Plan’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV/YouTube

Apple Original Films has dropped the trailer of the upcoming action comedy The Family Plan. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan. The Family Plan will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 15.

Mel Gibson to direct suspense film ‘Flight Risk'; Mark Wahlberg to play the lead

Mark Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. Decades ago, he was an elite government assassin. When enemies of the past come back to him, Dan is determined to protect his family as he takes his wife and children to an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Michelle Monaghan plays the character of Dan Morgan’s wife.

The Family Plan is directed by Simon Cellan Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are the producers under the banner Skydance, along with Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures.

