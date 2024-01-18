Apple TV+ debuts trailer of Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche’s ‘The New Look’

January 18, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

The trailer of The New Look, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, was released by Apple TV+.

Inspired by true events and filmed in Paris, the 10-episode drama series will debut globally with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

In 1940s Paris, creation was survival.



The New Look premieres February 14. pic.twitter.com/cTz5YPqk0b — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 17, 2024

A statement from the makers read, “Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

The series also stars Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; Claes Bang as Spatz; and, Glenn Close as Carmel Snow. The soundtrack for the series is curated and produced by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more.

The New Look is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark A. Baker also serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here: