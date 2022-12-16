Apple TV+ cancels 'Shantaram' after season 1

December 16, 2022 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one

Charlie Hunnam in ‘Shantaram’ | Photo Credit: Apple

British actor Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram series has been cancelled by Apple TV+ after first season.

The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one. The show is based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic novel of the same name.

The series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced.

Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

