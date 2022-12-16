  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Apple TV+ cancels 'Shantaram' after season 1

The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one

December 16, 2022 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

PTI
Charlie Hunnam in ‘Shantaram’

Charlie Hunnam in ‘Shantaram’ | Photo Credit: Apple

British actor Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram series has been cancelled by Apple TV+ after first season.

The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one. The show is based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic novel of the same name.

The series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced.

Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

Related Topics

television / English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.