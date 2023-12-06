ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ cancels ‘Central Park’ after three seasons

December 06, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The show featured a voice cast that included Kristen Bell, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Central Park’ Season 3 Episode 9 | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has cancelled its animated musical comedy series Central Park after three seasons, the show’s co-creator and star Josh Gad has revealed.

Gad, who voices Birdie in the show, confirmed it on Instagram Threads and Instagram Stories.

Gad’s post on Instagram Threads and Instagram Stories | Photo Credit: @joshgad/threads.net and @joshgad/Instagram

The first season premiered in May 2020 before being renewed for two more seasons, running for a total of 39 episodes. The show followed the Tillerman-Hunter family, told through the eyes of Birdie. The Tillermans’ lives change when an elderly heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, plots to buy all the land in Central Park to revamp it with condos, stores and restaurants.

Co-created by Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, Central Park featured a voice cast that included Kristen Bell, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci.

It is to be noted that Bell was replaced by Raver-Lampman after the first season following criticism for casting Bell as Molly Tillerman, a mixed race character. She returned later to voice Abby in Season 3.

