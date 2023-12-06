Apple TV+ cancels ‘Central Park’ after three seasons

December 06, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Apple TV+ has cancelled its animated musical comedy series Central Park after three seasons, the show’s co-creator and star Josh Gad has revealed.

Gad, who voices Birdie in the show, confirmed it on Instagram Threads and Instagram Stories.

The first season premiered in May 2020 before being renewed for two more seasons, running for a total of 39 episodes. The show followed the Tillerman-Hunter family, told through the eyes of Birdie. The Tillermans’ lives change when an elderly heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, plots to buy all the land in Central Park to revamp it with condos, stores and restaurants.

Co-created by Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, Central Park featured a voice cast that included Kristen Bell, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is to be noted that Bell was replaced by Raver-Lampman after the first season following criticism for casting Bell as Molly Tillerman, a mixed race character. She returned later to voice Abby in Season 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.