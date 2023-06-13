Apple TV+ announces new French drama titled ‘Carême’ starring Benjamin Voisin

June 13, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

Apple TV+ has announced a French drama Carême. The eight-episode show is about the world’s first celebrity chef Antonin Carême. The film stars Benjamin Voisin in the titular role while Jeremie Renier and Lyna Khoudri are set to play key roles. Carême is directed by Martin Bourboulon.

The series shows how Carême rises from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. His talent gets the attention of renowned politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

Carême is based on the book Cookings for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef, by multiple-award winning historian and actor Ian Kelly. Kelly and David Serino are credited as the creators of Carême. The series is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay’s Shine Fiction for Apple TV+.