Apple TV+ announces new documentary about John Lennon's murder

October 27, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial’ will be narrated by Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland

PTI

The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John | Photo Credit: Anonymous

Apple TV+ is coming out with a three-part documentary series, exploring the life and murder of music icon John Lennon. Described as the "most thoroughly researched examination" of the 1980 murder of The Beatles frontman, the documentary is titled John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial and narrated by Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland.

It will feature exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen photographs of the crime scene, as well as explore the investigation and conviction of Lennon's killer Mark David Chapman.

"The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses — speaking for the first time — along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder.

"John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial also features interviews with Chapman’s defence lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors," a press release issued by the streaming service stated. The series is directed by Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream. It is produced by the Emmy Award-winning team at 72 Films.

