Apple TV+ announces ‘Neuromancer’; Graham Roland and JD Dillard on board as creators

February 29, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

OTT platform Apple TV+ has announced a new title, Neuromancer, a new 10-episode drama based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson that will be created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard.

A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, Neuromancer will also be produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode.

A statement read, “The series will follow a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets”

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” said creators and executive producers Graham Roland and JD Dillard. “Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Neuromancer will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Zack Hayden and, Gibson.

More details on the cast and crew are expected soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.