ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ announces ‘Drops of God’ season two

Published - May 22, 2024 02:53 pm IST

The series stars Fleur Geffrier as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Drops of God’

Apple TV+ announced it has acquired season two of the multilingual French-Japanese drama Drops of God from Legendary Entertainment. Drops of God is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha, Ltd..

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Presumed Innocent’, ‘Fancy Dance’, ‘Land of Women’, and more

The series stars Fleur Geffrier as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine. The complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

A statement from the makers read, “In season two of Drops of God, Camille (Geffrier) and Issei (Yamashita) once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, force them to face their inner demons, and change them forever.”

Shonda Rhimes interview on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘There is some steam obviously’

Drops of God season two will be directed by Oded Ruskin, who also directed the first season. Season one was created by Quoc Dang Tran and produced by Klaus Zimmermann. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US