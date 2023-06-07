ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ announces docuseries on Lionel Messi

June 07, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The four-part docuseries on Lionel Messi will showcase his journey of five World Cup appearances, including the title winning effort in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: AFP

Apple TV+ has announced a four-part docuseries on legendary footballer Lionel Messi. The yet-to-be titled series is set to have exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of his stellar career which involves five World Cup appearances, including the title-winning effort in 2022.

The docuseries attempts to tell his journey with the Argentine national team, and his quest for the World Cup title, which was finally achieved in 2022 in a thrillng summit clash against defending champions France. The series will have conversations with Messi’s teammates, coaches, competitors, fans and football commentators. The makers have followed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner throughout the 2022 World Cup.

Some of the highlights of the series are set to be the exciting debut of Messi for Argentina, in which he was given the red card in the very first minute, his shock retirement decision in 2016 and his terrific comeback to lead his national team to World Cup glory. The series is produced by Apple for Smuggler Entertainment in association with Pesga.

