Apple to release ‘The Banker’ in theatres this March

Apple is reportedly planning to release one of its first-ever original films ‘The Banker’ in theatres this March. It was originally set for December 6 last year.

“We created Apple TV Plus as a home for stories that matter and believe The Banker, inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African-American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories,” Variety.com quoted an Apple spokesperson.

“We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we have decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers,” the spokesperson added.

The Banker is one of Apple’s earliest original movies for Apple TV+ and is based on the real-life story of the two African-American businessmen in the 1960s who helped people overcome racial barriers in banking.