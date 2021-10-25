Apple sets premiere date for Korean series ‘Dr Brain’ starring Lee Sun-kyun

Actor Lee Sun-kyun is best known for his portrayal of snobby patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the multiple Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’

“Dr Brain”, the Korean-language thriller series featuring “Parasite” star Lee Sun-kyun in the title role, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on November 4.

The six-episode series is the first completely Korean-language project at the streamer, reported Deadline.

Based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, “Dr Brain” follows the brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Forthcoming episodes of the series will be released weekly through December 10.

“Dr Brain” is executive produced, written, and helmed by Kim Jee-woon, whose directing credits include feature films like “I Saw The Devil”, “The Age of Shadows” and “The Last Stand”, his Hollywood debut starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Lee Sun-kyun is best known for his portrayal of snobby patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the multiple Oscar-winning film “Parasite”. His other credits include films like “Paju”, “Helpless”, and popular series “Coffee Prince” and “My Mister”.

“Tunnel” star Lee You-young, “My Name” star Park Hee-soon, “Crash Landing On You” star Seo Ji-hye, and “Record of Youth” actor Lee Jae-won also round out the cast of “Dr Brain”.

Samuel Yeunju Ha, who executive produced Kim’s film “Illang: The Wolf Brigade”, will also executive produce the series. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, with Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong executive producing for Kakao Entertainment.

Korea-based Bound Entertainment will produce the series for Apple along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.

Apple previously announced a series adaptation of Lee Min Jin’s novel “Pachinko”, which will feature Korean, Japanese, and English dialogue.

“Pachinko” will follow the “hopes and dreams” of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. It features popular South Korean actors like Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung (”Minari”), Lee Min-ho and Jung Eun-chae, who reunite after working together on the 2020 series “The King: Eternal Monarch”, “F9” actor Anna Sawai, Jung Woong-in (”Prison Playbook”), and Han Joon-woo (”Hyena”).