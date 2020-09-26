Apple lands Anthony and Joe Russo’s next ‘Cherry’

26 September 2020 11:34 IST

Anthony and Joe Russo’s much-awaited film “Cherry”, starring Tom Holland, has been acquired by Apple Original Films.

The movie, which is The Russo Brothers’ first directorial project since blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, will be debuting on Apple TV Plus in early 2021, reported Variety.

“Cherry” is an adaptation of author Nico Walker’s New York Times bestselling novel.

It tells the true-life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into an opioid addiction and began robbing banks.

Walker wrote the book from prison after he was caught and convicted for robbery in 2011.

The cast also includes Ciara Bravo, Kelli Berglund, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, Kyle Harvey and Thomas Lennon

Jessica Goldberg has adapted the critically-acclaimed novel along with Angela Russo-Otstot.

The Russo Brothers have also produced the movie through their banner AGBO, alongside Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes.

Todd Makurath, Jake Aust, Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne serve as executive producers.