Apple hit with lawsuit over ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ awards exclusion

Published - May 23, 2024 01:14 pm IST

A Native American costume designer for the film alleges her exclusion from awards consideration was an act of retaliation for raising complaints of discrimination

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple Studios faces a lawsuit from Kristi Marie Hoffman, a Native American costume designer for the film Killers of the Flower Moon. Hoffman alleges her exclusion from awards consideration was an act of retaliation for raising complaints of discrimination.

Filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Hoffman’s lawsuit claims she completed the majority of the research and costume design for the critically acclaimed film, but her contributions were disregarded. Despite the film’s numerous accolades, including 10 Oscar nominations, seven Golden Globe nominations, and three SAG nominations, Hoffman’s work has been conspicuously absent from official recognition.

Hoffman’s alleges her initial listing as the first assistant costume designer by the Costume Designers Guild was removed at the behest of lead costume designer Jacqueline West. The removal applied broadly to all assistant designers, which Hoffman challenged. The guild later acknowledged that West’s removal was improper.

Despite the guild’s acknowledgment, Hoffman contends that her efforts continued to be unrecognized, notably when the film was nominated for an Oscar for its costume design. She alleges that her designs, including a jacket worn by Leonardo DiCaprio that received considerable praise for its authenticity, were represented solely as the work of West and consultant Julie O’Keefe.

The lawsuit lists several claims, including breach of contract, false advertising, retaliation, and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Hoffman seeks damages and an injunction to prevent further misrepresentation of her contributions.

