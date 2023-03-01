HamberMenu
Apple announces docu-series ‘Real Madrid: Until The End’; trailer out

Introduced by David Beckham, the three-part series premieres on Apple TV+ on March 10

March 01, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Real Madrid: Until The End’

First look poster of ‘Real Madrid: Until The End’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today announced Real Madrid: Until The End, a new three-part sports documentary series on the iconic football club. The streaming service also released the trailer of the show with the announcement.

Introduced by David Beckham, the series steps onto the field and goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021–2022 season, filled with dramatic come-from-behind victories and no shortage of on-field heroics from both veterans and newcomers alike. Fueled by their fervent fans, they defy the odds and sceptics on their way to one of the most memorable finishes in football history, culminating in a record 14th Champions League title.

Real Madrid: Until The End is produced by WAKAI Executive Producers David Quintana, Virginia Acero, Camila Rodríguez Bohórquez, Jorge Cabrera and Real Madrid C.F. It premieres on Apple TV+ on March 10, 2023.

The series is the latest in Apple’s nonfiction programmes featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including Make or Break, a docuseries with the World Surf League; Super League, documenting the high-stakes battle for the future of European football; the acclaimed Emmy-nominated They Call Me Magic, which chronicles the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball, which about basketball sensation Makur Maker.

Upcoming projects include a feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; the documentary film Underrated, featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; and The Dynasty, a documentary series about the New England Patriots.

