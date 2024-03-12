Applause Entertainment to present Mari Selvaraj’s next starring Dhruv Vikram

March 12, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Bollywood-based Applause Entertainment is collaborating with Neelam Studios to present Mari Selvaraj’s untitled project starring Dhruv Vikram.

Following their debut Tamil feature film, Por Thozhil, Applause Entertainment is set to unveil a multi-film partnership with Neelam Studios, led by filmmaker Pa Ranjith and producer Aditi Anand.

The inaugural project from this alliance is the highly anticipated sports drama, directed by the acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the mind behind Maamannan and Karnan.

The Untitled Mari Selvaraj project is scheduled to commence production early 2024.

According to the makers, the sports drama, based on Kabbadi, is “a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David. A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death.”

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said in a statement, ““Our collaboration with Neelam Studios signifies an exciting chapter for Applause Entertainment. This partnership, starting with an extraordinary sports drama, underlines our commitment to weaving impactful narratives. Bringing together the brilliance of Pa Ranjith and the talent of Mari Selvaraj, supported by a talented ensemble, lays the foundation for us to carve a significant space in the vibrant world of South Indian cinema.”

Mari Selvaraj said, “This film will be a raw sports drama which goes back to the roots of Kabaddi and to be working with Dhruv, a strong talented youngster will definitely add up different perspectives to the film. It is with no doubt I say that this film will be an important milestone for all of us.”