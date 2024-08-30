‘Apartment 7A’ trailer: Julia Garner takes us back to The Bramford in ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ prequel

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for Apartment 7A, a prequel to the classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. Set to premiere on September 27, the movie offers a haunting new look at the events leading up to the infamous happenings at The Bramford, the luxury New York apartment building at the center of the original 1968 horror cult-classic.

Apartment 7A takes place in 1965, one year before Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse move into The Bramford. The story follows Terry Gionoffrio, portrayed by Julia Garner (Ozark), an ambitious young dancer who, down on her luck, is taken in by the seemingly kind Castevets, played by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally. However, Terry’s dreams of stardom turn into a nightmare after a fateful encounter with a Broadway producer, played by Jim Sturgess, leaves her questioning the sinister forces at play in her new home.

The film, directed by Natalie Erika James (Relic), blends familiar elements from the original Rosemary’s Baby with fresh, terrifying twists. Fans of the classic will appreciate the nods to Ira Levin’s novel, while newcomers will be drawn into the unsettling atmosphere of The Bramford.

Apartment 7A is a Paramount+ original movie produced in association with Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Productions. The screenplay is co-written by Natalie Erika James, Christian White, and Skylar James, who also crafted the film’s story. Executive producers include John Krasinski and Michael Bay.

