ADVERTISEMENT

Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘Berlin’ to premiere at Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne

Published - July 23, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Actor Aparshakti Khurana’s film ‘Berlin’ premieres at IFFM. He will also be a part of ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Badtameej Gill’

PTI

Aparshakti Khurana in ‘Berlin’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Aparshakti Khurana's film Berlin is set to premiere at the Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne. Khurana, 36, shared the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The craft and claustrophobia of Atul Sabharwal’s ‘Berlin’

The story of the film follows a "deaf-mute young man who is accused and arrested by the bureau for being a spy." Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose and Kabir Bedi in key roles. It previously premiered at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Besides Berlin, the actor will also appear in the upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is slated to release on August 15 this year. It is a sequel to 2018's hit Stree.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:‘Stree 2’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang face a new nemesis

Khurana is currently shooting for Badtameej Gill in which he co-stars with Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. He will also feature in the documentary titled "Finding Ram" produced under Applause Entertainment. IFFM runs from August 15 to August 25 in Melbourne, Australia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US