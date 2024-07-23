GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘Berlin’ to premiere at Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne

Actor Aparshakti Khurana’s film ‘Berlin’ premieres at IFFM. He will also be a part of ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Badtameej Gill’

Published - July 23, 2024 04:10 pm IST

PTI
Aparshakti Khurana in ‘Berlin’.

Aparshakti Khurana in ‘Berlin’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Aparshakti Khurana's film Berlin is set to premiere at the Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne. Khurana, 36, shared the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The craft and claustrophobia of Atul Sabharwal’s ‘Berlin’

The story of the film follows a "deaf-mute young man who is accused and arrested by the bureau for being a spy." Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose and Kabir Bedi in key roles. It previously premiered at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Besides Berlin, the actor will also appear in the upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is slated to release on August 15 this year. It is a sequel to 2018's hit Stree.

Khurana is currently shooting for Badtameej Gill in which he co-stars with Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. He will also feature in the documentary titled "Finding Ram" produced under Applause Entertainment. IFFM runs from August 15 to August 25 in Melbourne, Australia.

