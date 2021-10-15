Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Fesival 2021

Filmmaker Aparna Sen’s The Rapist has won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021, where it had its world premiere recently under the A Window on Asian cinema section. Starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania, The Rapist deals with crime and punishment through the lens of class.
Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here
“I feel deeply humbled, grateful and overwhelmed as I accept this prestigious Kim Jiseok award. I would like to thank everyone at Busan IFF, the jury, the organisers and of course, the audience for conferring this honour upon me. This award has a special significance for me because I was in Busan as a jury member many years ago and I had the honour of meeting Mr. Kim in person. I was aware of Mr. Kim’s tireless, lifelong effort to promote Asian cinema throughout the worId. I take this opportunity to thank my producers and my very talented cast and crew who helped me make my vision a reality,” said Aparna Sen in a press statement.
Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Quest films, The Rapist was one of the seven films nominated for the award.