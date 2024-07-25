ADVERTISEMENT

Aparna Sen’s ‘Her Indian Summer’ all set to develop as Indo-U.K. co-production

Published - July 25, 2024 01:16 pm IST

The film is a love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan

ANI

Aparna Sen | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Veteran director and actor Aparna Sen's new project 'Her Indian Summer' is set to be developed as an Indo-UK co-production, reported Variety.

The film, a love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan, is being produced by Kolkata-based producer-director Aritra Sen and Los Angeles-based British writer-director Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films.

Sen came to notice as an actor with the ‘Samapti’ segment in Oscar winner Satyajit Ray’s ‘Three Daughters’ (1961). She acted in several more films by Ray and also worked with legends like Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Rituparno Ghosh.

Sen's directorial debut, '36 Chowringhee Lane', earned best director at India's National Film Awards. She has since directed numerous notable films, including 'Paroma' (1984), 'Sati' (1989), 'Paromitar Ek Din' (2000), 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer' (2002), 'Goynar Baksho' (2013), and 'The Rapist', which received the Kim Jiseok prize in Busan in 2021. She was the subject of Suman Ghosh's documentary 'Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen', which premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.

"I am excited about my story 'Her Indian Summer,' which I see as an Indo-U.K. co-production with major British and Indian actors," Aparna Sen said. "I am delighted that Alex Harvey and Aritra Sen of Big Bazar Films are taking this project forward and hope to start filming soon."

