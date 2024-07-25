GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aparna Sen’s ‘Her Indian Summer’ all set to develop as Indo-U.K. co-production

The film is a love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan

Published - July 25, 2024 01:16 pm IST

ANI
Aparna Sen

Aparna Sen | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Veteran director and actor Aparna Sen's new project 'Her Indian Summer' is set to be developed as an Indo-UK co-production, reported Variety.

The film, a love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of the subcontinent into India and Pakistan, is being produced by Kolkata-based producer-director Aritra Sen and Los Angeles-based British writer-director Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films.

Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ goes beyond the culprit-survivor binary

Sen came to notice as an actor with the ‘Samapti’ segment in Oscar winner Satyajit Ray’s ‘Three Daughters’ (1961). She acted in several more films by Ray and also worked with legends like Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Rituparno Ghosh.

Sen's directorial debut, '36 Chowringhee Lane', earned best director at India's National Film Awards. She has since directed numerous notable films, including 'Paroma' (1984), 'Sati' (1989), 'Paromitar Ek Din' (2000), 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer' (2002), 'Goynar Baksho' (2013), and 'The Rapist', which received the Kim Jiseok prize in Busan in 2021. She was the subject of Suman Ghosh's documentary 'Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen', which premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.

Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Fesival 2021

"I am excited about my story 'Her Indian Summer,' which I see as an Indo-U.K. co-production with major British and Indian actors," Aparna Sen said. "I am delighted that Alex Harvey and Aritra Sen of Big Bazar Films are taking this project forward and hope to start filming soon."

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.