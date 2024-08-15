GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt come together as elderly couple in Bengali film

Aparna Sen and Anjan Duttstar as an elderly couple in Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, a Bengali film that attempts to explore love and forgiveness

Published - August 15, 2024 05:53 pm IST

PTI
Aparna Sen.

Aparna Sen. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Actor-Director Aparna Sen and senior industry colleague Anjan Dutt will share screen space as an elderly couple in Bengali movie Ei Raat Tomar Amaar (This Night Belongs To You and Me) which is set to hit theatres on August 30.

Aparna Sen’s ‘Her Indian Summer’ all set to develop as Indo-U.K. co-production

The film tells the story of a couple who go through regrets, heartbreak, love and forgiveness in their 50 years of marriage, all in a single night, director Parambrata Chatterjee told PTI.

Sen and Dutt have earlier been cast as two warring lawyers in Srijit Mukherji’s Ek Je Chhilo Raja (There Was a King) in 2018. In Ek Je Chhilo Raja, “we played warring lawyers who had once been lovers. However, we weren’t the central characters there,” Sen said.

She said there was great camaraderie between her and Dutta during the shoots. “When you have been friends with someone for a long time, there is already a bond of trust between you, which helps. Besides, when you have worked as colleagues, you know the other person’s strengths and weaknesses,” she told PTI.

ALSO READ:Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ goes beyond the culprit-survivor binary

While Sen’s first film was Samapti in 1961, Dutt debuted in Chalchitro in 1980. In 1991 they were part of Mahaprithivi (1991) and Ek Din Achnaak (1989), both directed by Mrinal Sen, but the two did not share screen space. After a gap of 27 years, they were cast together in Ek Je Chhilo Raja.

Sen donned the director’s hat for the first time in 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981, while Dutt debuted as a director with Badadin in 1998.

