Aparna Balamurali: ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ gave me tremendous personal satisfaction

When we speak, on September 10, the day before National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali’s birthday, she confesses she is a tad nervous and has a mild case of heebie-jeebies. And it has got nothing to do with her birthday or getting older. The reason is the release of Kishkindha Kaandam, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, on September 12. A film, she says, has given her tremendous personal satisfaction.

Aparna reunites with Asif Ali after their last film, as the lead pair, together, B.Tech (2018). That has added an extra sheen to the film, “It is a film with Asifikka after a while. Apart from that people have been talking about it and there is curiosity around it. Of course I am excited! There is the element of uncertainty… It is hard to predict how the audience will react to a film. But this film has given me personal satisfaction!” says the actor over the phone. They were both part of Kaapa and 2018, but not opposite each other.

Of teaming up with Asif again she says, “Frankly it does not feel like it has been so long. He is a family friend, and we have been in touch over the years. There is a level of comfort working with him.”

Her character in the film, also named Aparna, is a newly-wed who comes to her husband, Ajay’s (Asif Ali) house after marriage. She is a new bride trying to find her space in the family, while trying to understand the family dynamic of Ajay and his father, Appu Pillai. “Aparna is a curious woman, there are things happening which are beyond her comprehension because she is new to the place. Everything is new, and she is trying to adapt. Her character travels with the audience, the story unfolding as it does for them.”

Falling in love with the story

It was ‘love at first sight’ for Aparna when she heard the story of the film. “There are certain films you feel you should be a part of…the size of the character does not matter. Kishkindha Kaandam was one such. It has several layers — it is about human relationships, the different shades and the vulnerabilities that they bring.” Kishkindha Kaandam refers to that part of the Ramayana where Rama and Lakshmana arrive at the monkey kingdom in their quest for Sita who had been snatched by Ravana. Complex themes such as loyalty and kinship intertwine here and in the film too.

The film was shot in Olappamanna near Cherpulassery, Palakkad. Aparna speaks of how the location, with lush forest canopy enhanced the ambience of the film. “It helped the film and the characters. The ambience was set by location, we would all be sitting outside, under those trees and talking. We would only go to our caravans to get changed. The location is, in fact, the most important element in the film.”

No stereotypes

Aparna is one of those few female actors in Malayalam cinema who has consistently ducked being stereotyped. She confesses that there is no strategy but one. “When I feel I am running that risk, I take a break and invariably I get a good film after one. Soorarai Pootru was one such!” The 2020 Tamil film, starring Suriya, directed by Sudha Kongara, even got her the National Award for the Best Actress. She had been on a year-long sabbatical at the time, she came out of it with Soorarai Pootru.

These breaks are a sort of self care for her. She hasn’t shot a film since February this year, she was able to take care of her health and her well-being during it.

However, being part of an industry where being seen is important, doesn’t ‘taking a break’ intimidate her? “Not really, often, like this year, there would be releases which don’t make my absence conspicuous.” This is her third release this year, after the Tamil film Raayan and the OTT series Manorathangal.

“A break can be a roller coaster, however, look at what comes out of it? It pays off making it worth it,” she says referring to Soorarai Pootru.

That brings us to the Dhanush directorial Raayan. As the rustic Meghala, she was impressive. The role just came her way, she says, unlike Soorarai Pootru for which she auditioned. “I got a call from the executive producer of the film who asked if I would like to be part of Raayan. I wanted to be part of it!” A plus was that she was allowed to be, her weight gain was never once a topic of discussion, which put her at ease.

Her weight gain had been a topic of discussion, often the first thing she was asked. On Raayan’s sets, “nobody brought it up, even the costume stylist. Which helped me focus on the character.” Even during promotions of the film, it came up often especially since she has lost weight. “I have got used to the body shaming that comes my way. The internet and social media is a judgmental place. Earlier I used to read every comment on my posts, but now I don’t bother.”

Of her plans, she says, she has committed to one film. “It is too soon to say anything about it.”

Kishkindhaa Kaandam is playing in theatres.