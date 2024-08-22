Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘How to Kill Your Family’

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to make a highly anticipated return to Netflix with her latest project, a series adaptation of Bella Mackie's best-selling novel, How to Kill Your Family. Taylor-Joy will take on the lead role of Grace Bernard, a character-driven by revenge in this gripping narrative, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation will consist of eight episodes and is being produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd., known for their work on Killing Evwe. Bella Mackie, the author of the novel, is also serving as a co-executive producer for the series.

The story follows Grace Bernard, the illegitimate daughter of a wealthy man who abandoned her and her mother. Determined to seek vengeance, Grace embarks on a mission to eliminate every member of her father's family, reserving him for last, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor-Joy, who has previously captivated audiences with her performances in Furiosa: A Mad Max Story, The Menu, and Last Night in Soho, expressed her excitement about the project. "As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life," Taylor-Joy remarked.

Emma Moran, known for her work on Extraordinary, will serve as the lead writer and an executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Film. Taylor-Joy will also act as an executive producer through her company, LadyKiller. The series announcement was made during the Edinburgh TV Festival, which showcased a range of new Netflix projects.

