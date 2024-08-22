GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Netflix’s adaptation of ‘How to Kill Your Family’

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Bella Mackie’s novel, ‘How to Kill Your Family’, as vengeful Grace Bernard

Published - August 22, 2024 04:02 pm IST

ANI
Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to make a highly anticipated return to Netflix with her latest project, a series adaptation of Bella Mackie's best-selling novel, How to Kill Your Family. Taylor-Joy will take on the lead role of Grace Bernard, a character-driven by revenge in this gripping narrative, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anya Taylor-Joy champions the depiction of “female rage” on screen

The adaptation will consist of eight episodes and is being produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd., known for their work on Killing Evwe. Bella Mackie, the author of the novel, is also serving as a co-executive producer for the series.

The story follows Grace Bernard, the illegitimate daughter of a wealthy man who abandoned her and her mother. Determined to seek vengeance, Grace embarks on a mission to eliminate every member of her father's family, reserving him for last, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor-Joy, who has previously captivated audiences with her performances in Furiosa: A Mad Max Story, The Menu, and Last Night in Soho, expressed her excitement about the project. "As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life," Taylor-Joy remarked.

ALSO READ:‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ movie review: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth bring Miller’s manic vision to life

Emma Moran, known for her work on Extraordinary, will serve as the lead writer and an executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Film. Taylor-Joy will also act as an executive producer through her company, LadyKiller. The series announcement was made during the Edinburgh TV Festival, which showcased a range of new Netflix projects.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.