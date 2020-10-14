Anya Taylor-Joy lands ‘Furiosa’ title role in ‘Mad Max’ spin-off

Anya Taylor-Joy

14 October 2020 11:59 IST

The role was originally played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for starring in M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller “The Split” and its follow-up “Glass”, has been tapped to headline “Furiosa”, a spin-off of George Miller’s multiple Oscar winning hit “Mad Max: Fury Road“.

In the new feature, Taylor-Joy will play the title role of the renegade, originally played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s “Fury Road”, which was set in a post-Apocalyptic era where resources like water and oil are extremely scarce and precious.

According to Deadline, the stand-alone film will reveal the origins of Furiosa, long before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in “Fury Road”.

Advertising

Advertising

“Extraction” star Chris Hemsworth and “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the upcoming project.

Miller will direct, co-write and produce with his longtime Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Miller penned the script with “Fury Road” co-writer Nico Lathouris.