Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star in first look at Scott Derrickson’s, ‘The Gorge’

Published - October 16, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The film follows two snipers missioned is to protect the outside world from an unknown and deadly threat lurking within the depths of a mysterious gorge

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Gorge’ | Photo Credit: Apple Original Films

The first look at The Gorge, directed by Scott Derrickson, has arrived, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller in leading roles. Known for Sinister, The Black Phone, and Doctor Strange, Derrickson teams up with Skydance and Apple Original Films for this new project, set to release on Apple TV+ next year.

In The Gorge, Teller and Taylor-Joy portray elite snipers—Teller’s character is American, while Taylor-Joy’s is Lithuanian — stationed in watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast, mysterious gorge. Their mission is to protect the outside world from an unknown and deadly threat lurking within the gorge’s depths.

Isolated and unaware of the gorge’s exact location, the two bond from a distance while remaining ever-vigilant against the unseen enemy. As a catastrophic threat to humanity is revealed, the snipers are forced to work together, testing both their physical and mental limits in a desperate bid to keep the terrifying secret hidden.

Written by Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War), The Gorge also features Teller as an executive producer, with C. Robert Cargill (Sinister) and Sherryl Clark producing.

