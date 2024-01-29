ADVERTISEMENT

‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ trailer: Tovino Thomas reopens a cold murder case

January 29, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The investigative thriller, directed by Darwin Kuriakose, is set to release in theatres on February 9

The Hindu Bureau

Tovino Thomas in a still from ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film is set to release in theatres on February 9.

ALSO READ
Tovino Thomas’ next titled ‘Munpe’; motion poster out

The trailer shows Tovino play a dutiful cop who reopens an unclosed murder mystery to solve, even if it means the police have to resort to unofficial means. The 90-second video promises a gripping investigative thriller anchored by a sober Tovino.

Anweshippin Kandethum also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang

ALSO READ
‘Aavesham’ teaser: Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan promise a wacky ride

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan (his first straight Malayalam film as a composer), the film has cinematography by Gautham Sankar and editing by Saiju Sreedharan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anweshippin Kandethum is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham, Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US