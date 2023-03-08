ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China on March 31

March 08, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Directed by Sharat Katariya, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ follows a married couple who begin their own small-scale clothing business

PTI

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a still from ‘Sui Dhaaga’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, the 2018 film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, will hit screens in China on March 31.

Production house Yash Raj Films made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"A beautiful tale sewn with love and self-reliance #SuiDhaaga - Made In India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023," the makers said in the tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga follows Mauji and Mamta (played by Dhawan and Sharma), a married couple in small-town India who begin their own small-scale clothing business.

The Hindi film, produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, opened in India on September 28, 2018.

Dhawan also shared the news on Instagram.

"A super special film that won everyone's love! #SuiDhaaga - Made In India set to release in China on 31st March! #SharatKatariya | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf," he wrote in the post.

Sui Dhaaga, also starring Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, and Namit Das, was screened in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the Belt and Road Film Week, in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US