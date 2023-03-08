Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China on March 31

March 08, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, the 2018 film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, will hit screens in China on March 31.

Production house Yash Raj Films made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"A beautiful tale sewn with love and self-reliance #SuiDhaaga - Made In India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023," the makers said in the tweet.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga follows Mauji and Mamta (played by Dhawan and Sharma), a married couple in small-town India who begin their own small-scale clothing business.

The Hindi film, produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, opened in India on September 28, 2018.

Dhawan also shared the news on Instagram.

"A super special film that won everyone's love! #SuiDhaaga - Made In India set to release in China on 31st March! #SharatKatariya | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf," he wrote in the post.

Sui Dhaaga, also starring Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, and Namit Das, was screened in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the Belt and Road Film Week, in 2019.