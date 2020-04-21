Movies

Anushka Sharma shares teaser of her Amazon Prime production

The yet-to-be-titled show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Tuesday gave a sneak peek into her upcoming production, a web series with Amazon Prime Video, which marks her digital debut as producer. She is not acting in the show.

However, the actor, who owns production banner Clean Slate Films, did not reveal the title of the show and its release date.

“Sab badlega, samay, log aur lok. (Everything will change, time, people and place) @primevideoin @officialcsfilms #NewSeriesOnPrime,” Anushka captioned the 26 second-long teaser.

 

The cast of the Amazon Original series includes the likes of Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee.

The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma known for “Udta Punjab” and “NH10”, Anushka’s first production.

The “Zero” actor is also producing a film titled “Bulbul” for another streamer Netflix.

