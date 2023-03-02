Anushka-Naveen Polishetty film titled ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’

March 02, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Actors Anushka and Naveen Polishetty are teaming up for a romantic comedy directed by debutant Mahesh Babu P. It’s now known that this film is titled Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The announcement was made by the makers, UV Creations, with a new poster featuring the two actors.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s shooting has been wrapped up and the film is currently in the post-production stage. With music by Radhan, Nirav Shah is in charge of cinematography.

The Telugu film will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with the same title. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is slated to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Naveen will next be seen in Ananganaga Oka Raju, co-starring Sree Leela.