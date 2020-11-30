Anusha Rodrigues in a de-glam role for her next film

Last year the Kannada film Dinga created quite a stir. The film, was shot on an iPhone and featured newcomers including Anusha Rodrigues.

Unfortunately, just as the film was gathering speed, COVID-19 pushed everyone indoors and Anusha’s career seemed to come to a standstill before it could take off.

Destiny, however, had other plans for this young actor. She used the time during the lockdown, to listen to scripts and connect with people from the film industry. She is all smiles today as she gets to play the role of a lifetime.

“The film is set in the pre-Independence era,” Anusha explains over the phone. “I play a woman from a lower caste who is harassed by certain upper caste people and how she deals with it. Anusha says she did extensive homework, including observing women from rural areas in preparation for the role.

Anusha will share the screen with popular comedian, Prashanth Siddi. “It is a performance-oriented role.”

Currently in post production, the film is produced by Manoj, directed by Lakshmi Prashanth and Swamy Mysore is the DOP.

“Mostly shot in Chamarajnagar, we plan to send it to film festivals.” Anusha has another film, Daari Yavudaiya Vaikuntake where she plays the lead. Anusha is paired opposite Varadhan Thirthahalli (known for the film Haftha), which is directed by Siddu Poornachandra. “This film is also in post production.”