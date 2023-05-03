ADVERTISEMENT

‘Anuragam’, starring Aswin Jose, Gouri Kishan, Gautham Menon and Devayani, to release on May 5

May 03, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

The film will also mark the return of Devayani to Malayalam cinema

The Hindu Bureau

The first look of ‘Anuragam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Shahad Nilambur of  Prakashan Parakatte fame is coming up with a new film titled Anuragam. Starring Aswin Jose, Gouri G Kishan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lena, Devayani, and Johny Antony, the film is scheduled to release on May 5.

The film’s trailer was released recently by Vijay Sethupathi. 

It explores themes like love and relationship, and how they vary from one generation to another. Anuragam will also mark the return of Devayani to Malayalam cinema. The film also stars Bitto Davis, Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, Manikandan, and Sheela.

Actor Aswin has penned the script for Anuragam which will have cinematography by Suresh Gopi and music by Joel Johns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US