‘Anuragam’, starring Aswin Jose, Gouri Kishan, Gautham Menon and Devayani, to release on May 5

May 03, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Director Shahad Nilambur of Prakashan Parakatte fame is coming up with a new film titled Anuragam. Starring Aswin Jose, Gouri G Kishan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lena, Devayani, and Johny Antony, the film is scheduled to release on May 5.

The film’s trailer was released recently by Vijay Sethupathi.

It explores themes like love and relationship, and how they vary from one generation to another. Anuragam will also mark the return of Devayani to Malayalam cinema. The film also stars Bitto Davis, Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, Manikandan, and Sheela.

Actor Aswin has penned the script for Anuragam which will have cinematography by Suresh Gopi and music by Joel Johns.

