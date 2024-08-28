GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ to re-release in cinemas

Anurag Kashyap’s two-part gangster drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat

Published - August 28, 2024 01:17 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

A still from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two-part modern classic Gangs of Wasseypur will re-release in theatres on August 30, director Anurag Kashyap announced on Tuesday. The 2012 intergenerational revenge saga starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and the then budding actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Gangs of Wasseypur received critical acclaim upon its release with mostly positive reviews and also emerged as a commercial success. Kashyap shared the update on his official Instagram page.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ only Indian film in The Guardian Best 100 list

According to a poster shared by the filmmaker, Gangs of Wasseypur will be available for theatrical viewing from August 30 to September 5.

Set in Wasseypur, a small town near Dhanbad in Jharkhand, the film series chronicles the story of the coal mafia spread across three generations of a family entangled in crime, extortion and murder.

Co-written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, the first part of Gangs of Wasseypur released on June 22, 2012 and the second part hit the screens on August 8, 2012. The soundtrack was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and Piyush Mishra with lyrics penned by Mishra and Varun Grover.

ALSO READ:Gangs of Wasseypur : Part-time Avenger

It was screened in its entirety at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, becoming one of the only Hindi-language films to achieve this feat and received overwhelming response at various film festivals across the globe.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.