Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ set for world premiere at Marrakech Film Festival

November 16, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Backed by Zee Studios and Anurag's Good Bad Films, the movie will release in India in January 2023

PTI

Alaya F and Karan Mehta in ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ | Photo Credit: Zee Studio/Twitter

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will have its world premiere at the ongoing Marrakech Film Festival.

The 19th edition of the film festival started in Morroco on November 11 and will come to a close on November 19. The film will be presented outdoors at Marrakech's Jemaa El Fna Square.

Anurag said he is elated about his directorial having its world premiere at the festival.

“The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film,” the 50-year-old filmmaker said in a statement.

He thanked music composer Amit Trivedi, lyricist Shellee, cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca, production designer Shazia and other members of his crew for their constant support.

Backed by Zee Studios and Anurag's Good Bad Films, the movie will release in India in January 2023.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said they are happy with the international recognition their film is receiving. “It empowers us, encourages us to explore newer dimensions of entertainment. Marrakech Film Festival is known to acknowledge spectacular pieces of cinema, and 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's selection happens to be very special,” Patel added.

Ranjan Singh, of Good Bad Films, said they are confident that the story about love backed with some exceptional music by Trivedi, will "resonate with the audience around the globe".

Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat stars Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta.

