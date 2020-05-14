Movies

Anurag Kashyap to act in ‘Radiopetti’ director’s next film

Anurag Kashyap (R) in a still from ‘Bansuri’

Anurag Kashyap (R) in a still from ‘Bansuri’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Titled ‘Bansuri’, the film by Hari Viswanath also stars Rituparna Sengupta

Hari Viswanath burst to fame with his 2015 film Radiopetti, the critically-acclaimed movie which chronicled the life of an old man revolving around a radio set.

He has now managed to cast filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Rituparna Sengupta in a film titled Bansuri, which is about an eight-year-old boy’s hopes and dreams.

Touted to explore a new dimension of storytelling with plot twists that are the fabric of a mainstream commercial entertainer, Bansuri is set for a global release soon, according to a statement from the production house Vision 3 Global.

Viswanath has roped in Polish cinematographer Grzegorz Hartfiel for handling the camera while Jeyashree Lakshminarayanan of Charlie fame is in charge of art and production design.

Sreekar Prasad is the editor while the musical score is Debojyoti Mishra. Other cast members include Ankan Mallick, Upendra Limaye, Masood Akhtar, Danish Hussain and Meher Mistry.

