Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for thriller ‘Dobaaraa’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu will be reteaming for a new age thriller, titled “Dobaaraa”, to be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The project will mark the filmmaker-actor duo’s third collaboration after 2018’s hit “Manmarziyaan” and biographical drama “Saand Ki Aankh”, which had Kashyap on board as producer.

The director said he is looking forward to team with Pannu and give audience a fresh take on thrillers with “Dobaaraa” (’2:12’). “Our vision with ‘Dobaaraa’ is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers,” Kashyap said in a statement.

Pannu said she has always enjoyed working on thrillers and with Kashyap and Kapoor behind the camera, she is all geared up for the “unique” experience.

“I have been very lucky with thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it,” the actor said.

Kapoor, who is launching Cult Movies with the film, said she is excited to collaborate with artistes willing to push boundaries. “I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can’t wait for the world to see 2:12,” she said.

With Cult Movies the producer’s aim is to back unconventional and avant garde content.

Sunir Kheterpal’s ATHENA and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production are also producing.

