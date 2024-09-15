Anurag Kashyap, Shabna Mohammed team up for Malayalam film ‘Delulu’

Anurag Kashyap, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and others will feature in Malayalam film writer Shabna Mohammed’s directorial debut. Titled Delulu, the film was announced on occasion of Onam, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shabna was co-writer on the recent Malayalam experimental film Footage (2024). It was directed by film editor Saiju Sreedharan and featured Manju Warrier in a key role. Saiju is also involved with Delulu along with producer Bineesh Chandran and cinematographer Shinoz.

Nikhila Vimal, Chandu Salimkumar and Daveed Prakkat are also featured in the cast.

Delulu is slated to begin filming soon. The film is backed by Pambaram Productions.

Kashyap, meanwhile, is making his debut in Malayalam cinema with Rifle Club. The Gangs of Wasseypur director has been on a spree of acting roles. He was recently seen in Bad Copand Maharaja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.