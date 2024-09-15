GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anurag Kashyap, Shabna Mohammed team up for Malayalam film ‘Delulu’

Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Nikhila Vimal, Chandu Salimkumar and Daveed Prakkat are also featured in the cast

Published - September 15, 2024 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for 'Delulu'

A poster for ‘Delulu’

Anurag Kashyap, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and others will feature in Malayalam film writer Shabna Mohammed’s directorial debut. Titled Delulu, the film was announced on occasion of Onam, 2024.

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ to re-release in cinemas

Shabna was co-writer on the recent Malayalam experimental film Footage (2024). It was directed by film editor Saiju Sreedharan and featured Manju Warrier in a key role. Saiju is also involved with Delulu along with producer Bineesh Chandran and cinematographer Shinoz.

Nikhila Vimal, Chandu Salimkumar and Daveed Prakkat are also featured in the cast.

Interview | Saiju Sreedharan on ‘Footage’: ‘I did not want to spoon-feed the audience with a conventional film’

Delulu is slated to begin filming soon. The film is backed by Pambaram Productions.

Kashyap, meanwhile, is making his debut in Malayalam cinema with Rifle Club. The Gangs of Wasseypur director has been on a spree of acting roles. He was recently seen in Bad Copand Maharaja.

